Woman Stopped In Dublin Airport With €179k Cocaine In Luggage

The woman in question had soaked the shirts in Cocaine.

Dublin Airport

The Irish Independent is reporting that a Guatemalan mother was caught at Dublin Airport with €179k worth of cocaine in her luggage.

The woman in question had soaked shirts in cocaine in order to try and get the drugs through the Airport. 

She has been jailed for three years after Gardaí found a chemical which would have been used for extracting the cocaine from the shirts.

In total, there were 20 identical shirts all soaked in cocaine and had a combined estimated street value of €179,550.

She had been offered €3,000 to transport the drugs from her home country but said that she had learned her lesson and would not re-offend. 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

