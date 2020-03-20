Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • News /

  • Working tap and soap appear on the doors of Pantibar

Working tap and soap appear on the doors of Pantibar

By Brian Dillon

March 20, 2020 at 2:58pm

Share:

"Pantibar's door is playing its part". This is a class idea, in fairness. The doors to Panti Bliss' iconic bar, Pantibar, appear to have a brand new addition in the form of a hand-washing station.

Panti tweeted a photo of the working tap and hand-soap station with the caption, "Pantibar's door is playing its part. Never has one door been asked to do so much by so many, etc.

"And before you ask: the tap is properly plumbed into the mains - and I wouldn't expect anything less from Shane the manager!"

And people are loving it. One person replied to Panti's tweet saying, "Panti Bliss: Queen. Hero. Hand washer."

Another said, "A great idea especially for the homeless people in Dublin who don’t have access to facilities to protect themselves."

Panti and fellow drag queen extraordinaire Bunny O'Hare have been keeping spirits up during this difficult time. Earlier in the week, they posted a lip-sync on PantiBar's Instagram account, writing, "Covid lockdown productions are proud to present...

"Panti and Bunny get up to some of the strangest things while on lockdown in the dressing room (yes, they are in isolation together in Pantibar!)"

This is just the kind of entertainment we are in need of in a time like this.

READ NEXT: 'All the things we could have been' - Lesley Roy reacts to Eurovision cancellation

Share:

Latest articles

Maura Higgins sends message to 'f**kboys' by scrubbing toilet with a toothbrush

Six brilliant music documentaries that are now available on Netflix

Six mindfulness apps that will be very helpful over the coming weeks

You can watch Dublin Zoo Live Webcam to see the animals from your couch

You may also love

Aldi looking to recruit people who have lost their jobs in hospitality or retail

Car parking charges for all HSE staff have now been suspended

Dublin City Council has advised families to refrain from using public playgrounds

Council responds to clamping of vehicles belonging to medical staff

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy