World's best bar to team up with Roe & Co for a one-day takeover

The New York City bar is making a trip to Dublin.

The Dead Rabbit, based in New York City, has long been considered the World's Best Bar. It was co-founded a decade ago by Belfast native Jack McGarry, and is naturally an Irish pub, complete with a Director of Irish Whiskey and a Music Director, who are both based in Ireland.

Earlier this year, The Dead Rabbit hosted a takeover in what was voted Ireland's best pub, 1661 Bar on Green Street. Now they're back, this time teaming up with whiskey experts Roe & Coe to celebrate their 10 year anniversary, for one night of food, music, and of course, drink.

The Dead Rabbit will transform the James Street distillery for one night only, drawing inspiration from their own bar back in New York. This event takes place on Tuesday, August 15th and there will be two slots to experience the takeover, one from 5pm to 7:30pm, and one from 8:30pm to 11pm.

McGarry said this of the upcoming collaboration:

"We are thrilled to bring our team to the Roe & Co Distillery this August, and welcome guests to experience modern Ireland meets New York in a genuine, fun, and irreverent way. Sourcing a diverse selection of exceptional Irish Whiskey is integral to The Dead Rabbit’s story and has been since our opening ten years ago. It’s our pleasure to support Roe & Co. and distilleries that are pioneering new processes and continuing to challenge the status quo to ensure Irish whiskey keeps thriving globally."

Tickets for the takeover are limited and will go live at 12pm on Tuesday, August 1st via the Roe & Coe website. The experience includes a selection of cocktails, canapés, and live music.

