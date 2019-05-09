د . إAEDSRر . س

You Can Get Free Pizza From This Dublin Restaurant Next Week

Proof Pizza in Dublin 8 are kindly giving away free pizza to visitors and customers.

The sounders over at Proof Pizza in the Liberties have announced they’re to treat anyone and everyone next week.

The pizza producers are giving away 50 free pizzas on May 14th.

The pizzas will be given out from 11am (early birds catch the worm and all that) and the pizzas will be given to first come, first served.

How delicious do they look?

Sadly we’ll be in work around the time they’ll be handed out but I will be dreaming of better times with a pizza slice… For definite.

