News

You Can Rent This Tiny Shed In Dublin For An Unbelievable Price And We're Not Even Surprised Anymore

It's literally the width of two people

Shed In Sutton

Another day, another sorry excuse for rented accommodation in the capital.

This place doesn't even deserve to be called a shed considering it's about half the size of a feckin' wendy house.

And you can have it for the incredibly extortionate price of €700 a month.

Before I go any further, I want to tell you about the one upside. It has some lovely plants and soft furnishings which makes me think the landlord knows how crap it is and is trying to offset that by decorating it nicely.

But at the end of the day, it's 12.29m² of space that you wouldn't even let your dog sleep in for the winter.

How is a human meant to survive in a place like this?

Sutton Shed Bed
Sutton Shed Kitchen
Sutton Shed Ladder

€700 for the luxury of climbing a bloody ladder to get into bed every night.

This place gives me ire.

Described as a "unique little room" - little being the key feckin' word - and has "pretty much all you need".

Pretty much? Yeah, if you're the size of a garden gnome.


It goes on, "you can enter the house through the garden. The flat then has a fully equipped kitchen when you walk in. It also has a sitting area, with table and chairs. You can get up to the bed by climbing some stairs. Below the bed is the bathroom, complete with toilet and shower. You'd only need to enter the main house to use the washing machine."

Which translates as, "don't even think about entering the house for any other reason, even if you're freezing to death in that little wendy house you pay through the nose for."


To add insult to injury, the advert also says you are "close enough to smell the sea breezes" and "if you like being outdoors, this is a great place for you."

Well, yes because you're essentially already living outside.


What makes this even worse is the raft of measures set to benefit landlords in Budget 2019 announced yesterday.

How many were announced to benefit tenants? Oh, that's right - zero.

Dublin, you never fail to completely and utterly disappoint me when it comes to accommodation.

Thanks to David Costello for sharing this with us.

EDIT: The advert has since been taken down, but we still feel like it's worth highlighting.

READ NEXT: PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here

dublin renting dublin housing crisis Sutton
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

Comments

News

Read More in News
You Can Rent This Tiny Shed In Dublin For An Unbelievable Price And We're Not Even Surprised Anymore
You Can Rent This Tiny Shed In Dublin For An Unbelievable Price And We're Not Even Surprised Anymore
Dublin Airport Announces New And Unusual Non-Stop Service And There's A Disappointing Twist
Dublin Airport Announces New And Unusual Non-Stop Service And There's A Disappointing Twist
"Outrageous" Taxi Driver Says He "Chased And Drove" At Cyclist For This Horrendous Reason
"Outrageous" Taxi Driver Says He "Chased And Drove" At Cyclist For This Horrendous Reason
Kylie Has Cancelled Her Dublin Concert Tonight
Kylie Has Cancelled Her Dublin Concert Tonight
Vodafone Is Offering FREE Phone Repairs For All Networks Today
Vodafone Is Offering FREE Phone Repairs For All Networks Today
Naked Images Of Vice Principal From School In East Of Country Circulating Online
Naked Images Of Vice Principal From School In East Of Country Circulating Online
VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
This South Dublin Shop Sold The Winning €5.7m Lotto Jackpot Ticket
This South Dublin Shop Sold The Winning €5.7m Lotto Jackpot Ticket
Don't Do Your Driving Test In Any Of These Three Dublin Centres
Don't Do Your Driving Test In Any Of These Three Dublin Centres
It Looks Like The Controversial Al Porter Could Be Back On Stage Very Soon
It Looks Like The Controversial Al Porter Could Be Back On Stage Very Soon
Here Are Roads That Are Closed Today Due To The Housing Protest
Here Are Roads That Are Closed Today Due To The Housing Protest
Folkster Is Opening A Massive Store In Dundrum
Folkster Is Opening A Massive Store In Dundrum
PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
What's On

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
One Of The Best Bands From The Noughties Is Coming To Dublin Next Year
What's On

One Of The Best Bands From The Noughties Is Coming To Dublin Next Year
Barry Keoghan Is Sleeping Rough On Friday Night To Raise Money For An Irish Homeless Charity
Dublin

Barry Keoghan Is Sleeping Rough On Friday Night To Raise Money For An Irish Homeless Charity
The Irish Pub Of The Year Has Just Been Announced And It’s In Dublin
Food and Drink

The Irish Pub Of The Year Has Just Been Announced And It’s In Dublin

The Botanic Gardens In Glasnevin Will Be Hosting Scary Movie Nights This Halloween
Dublin

The Botanic Gardens In Glasnevin Will Be Hosting Scary Movie Nights This Halloween
Krispy Kreme Has Announced That It Will Be CLOSING Its Late Night Drive-Thru
Food and Drink

Krispy Kreme Has Announced That It Will Be CLOSING Its Late Night Drive-Thru
VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
News

VIDEO: Footage Emerges Of Dublin Taxi Driver "Chasing And Driving At Cyclist" In Terrifying Clip
One Of The Best Christmas Movies Is Going To Be Screened With A Live Orchestra At The National Concert Hall This December
What's On

One Of The Best Christmas Movies Is Going To Be Screened With A Live Orchestra At The National Concert Hall This December

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group