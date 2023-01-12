OPINION: I went to the 'World's Most Awarded pub' and here's what I really thought

Back in 2016 the Irish-run Dead Rabbit bar in New York was named the best bar in the world by the Drinks International magazine

As a journalist working in the world of food and drink, it's never good to call out bad experiences on the job. For a variety of reasons, but the main one being that one bad dinner or one slightly dodgy drink doesn't represent an entire business. So generally if I've had a bad experience, I don't record it or write about it, I avoid giving it coverage and hope the next time I go it'll be better.

However, as with everything there are certain exceptions and I'm willing to make one, given that The Dead Rabbit is practically knocking on our doorstep. Having launched a one-night takeover in what I would consider to be the best cocktail bar in Dublin, Bar 1661. The event sold out within a matter of hours and has caused nothing short of ructions within the food scene in Dublin. While I was thrilled to see such a well-renowned player come to Dublin, the whole flavour of the takeover sat a little weird with me.

I've darkened the door of the Water Street establishment a couple of times when I lived over there- trekking downtown with an excitable group of visitors in tow and gaggles of enthused coworkers eager to go to this much-fabled Irish bar with an Irish person.

My most recent visit to the place back in September left me literally scratching my head and wondering as I did on every visit to the place "had I missed something?".

While all the prices in New York were shocking to me during my last visit, paying 30$ (including tip and VAT) for two pints that were plonked onto a sticky table was particularly galling. Now I know that I should have ordered the Irish coffee or a cocktail (as I have in the past) but this time I wasn't up for dipping into my overdraft to do it. As I said, New York overall is awful dear compared to Ireland (especially with the exchange rates atm) and I'm sure that with a large portion of their stock being imported from the motherland the costs add up- but it just felt like a lot of money to be parting with for an alright pint in the "World's Most Awarded pub".

Now with the reputation it has it is normally packed out with excitable people and it inevitably ends up being good craic. But to me, the whole place just feels like an entire pastiche of an Irish bar with none of the charm.

Sure it's a nice pub with Irish artists' work on the walls, a lively atmosphere and a slight feel of home, but what it has that any Dublin boozer hasn't I will never know. Any number of pubs in the city could wipe the non-sawdusted floors with it in my opinion- Mulligan's of Poolbeg? Neary's? Grogan's?.

Anyway, If I'm ever back in New York I'll pay it a visit and try to crack the code of what I'm missing, but in the meantime, I'll stick to the uncrowned Dublin bars with pints that are still mercifully in single digits.

