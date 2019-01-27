PIC: Woman Left "Disappointed" After Purchasing T-Shirt At Concert For Three Times Its Actual Price
It happened at a recent Dublin concert that a huge act was playing at
This woman was left very "disappointed" after purchasing a t-shirt at the recent Ben Howard concert in Dublin.
The singer-songwriter was headlining his first tour of Britain and Ireland since 2015.
He played in Dublin's 3Arena on Friday and put together a setlist including almost every song from his latest album, Noonday Dream.
This girl purchased a t-shirt at the concert with the name of the album across the top of it.
However, after paying €45, she made a very disheartening discovery..
She told us:
"I was at the Ben Howard gig last night, love him but a bit disappointing overall, especially when I found the original price tag on the shirt I bought for €45, feeling very ripped off, always like to support the artist but that's taking the mick...."
Have you ever experienced anything like this? Let us know.
