Pics

PIC: Woman Left "Disappointed" After Purchasing T-Shirt At Concert For Three Times Its Actual Price

It happened at a recent Dublin concert that a huge act was playing at

Ben Howard T Shirt

This woman was left very "disappointed" after purchasing a t-shirt at the recent Ben Howard concert in Dublin.

The singer-songwriter was headlining his first tour of Britain and Ireland since 2015.

He played in Dublin's 3Arena on Friday and put together a setlist including almost every song from his latest album, Noonday Dream.

This girl purchased a t-shirt at the concert with the name of the album across the top of it.

However, after paying €45, she made a very disheartening discovery..

50734572 226752261608316 3584009702951878656 N

She told us:

"I was at the Ben Howard gig last night, love him but a bit disappointing overall, especially when I found the original price tag on the shirt I bought for €45, feeling very ripped off, always like to support the artist but that's taking the mick...."

Have you ever experienced anything like this? Let us know.

Ben Howard T-shirt Dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Pics

Read More in Pics
PIC: Woman Left "Disappointed" After Purchasing T-Shirt At Concert For Three Times Its Actual Price
PIC: Woman Left "Disappointed" After Purchasing T-Shirt At Concert For Three Times Its Actual Price
PIC: This Sofa For Sale In Dublin Has A Description That Nobody In The World Will Understand
PIC: This Sofa For Sale In Dublin Has A Description That Nobody In The World Will Understand
PIC: American's Stupid Question In Temple Bar About Brexit Will Make Every Irish Person Cross
PIC: American's Stupid Question In Temple Bar About Brexit Will Make Every Irish Person Cross
PICS: Leo Varadkar Spent His 40th Birthday Dining In This Lavish Dublin Restaurant
PICS: Leo Varadkar Spent His 40th Birthday Dining In This Lavish Dublin Restaurant
PICS: Current Rose Of Tralee Has Perfect Response As She's Dissed Heavily By Azealia Banks
PICS: Current Rose Of Tralee Has Perfect Response As She's Dissed Heavily By Azealia Banks
PIC: Tweet About Cork's Bus Service Compared To Dublin Is Going To Leave You Very Cross
PIC: Tweet About Cork's Bus Service Compared To Dublin Is Going To Leave You Very Cross
PICS: There's A Nice Room Going In Terenure For €360pm But There's An Almighty Catch
PICS: There's A Nice Room Going In Terenure For €360pm But There's An Almighty Catch
21 Photos That Prove You Need To Visit Glendalough Immediately
21 Photos That Prove You Need To Visit Glendalough Immediately
PIC: This Tallaght Driver's Replacement For Their Wing Mirror Is Laughable But Seriously Illegal
PIC: This Tallaght Driver's Replacement For Their Wing Mirror Is Laughable But Seriously Illegal
PICS: The Car Parked In An Aungier Street Cycle Lane Each Day For The Last Month Has Finally Been Towed Away
PICS: The Car Parked In An Aungier Street Cycle Lane Each Day For The Last Month Has Finally Been Towed Away
17 Dublin Slang Phrases Explained In Perfect English
17 Dublin Slang Phrases Explained In Perfect English
PIC: Irish Lad Branded "Rude" And Gets Refused For Second Date After Doing This With The Bill
PIC: Irish Lad Branded "Rude" And Gets Refused For Second Date After Doing This With The Bill
PIC: This Emotional Post Is One Of The Many Reasons Why We'll Miss Tivoli/District 8
News

PIC: This Emotional Post Is One Of The Many Reasons Why We'll Miss Tivoli/District 8
This Sold Out Concert In Dublin Has Been Cancelled
Entertainment

This Sold Out Concert In Dublin Has Been Cancelled
WATCH: M50 At A Standstill Because Of Traffic So These Girls Decide To Have A Game Of Hurling
Video

WATCH: M50 At A Standstill Because Of Traffic So These Girls Decide To Have A Game Of Hurling
Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dubliners Will Be Without Water In These Dublin Areas Today
News

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dubliners Will Be Without Water In These Dublin Areas Today

PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
News

PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
Dublin

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
News

From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
Plans To Transform Clerys Building Into 'Clerys Quarter' Have Been Announced
News

Plans To Transform Clerys Building Into 'Clerys Quarter' Have Been Announced

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group