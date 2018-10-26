PIC: The Weirdest Mode Of Transport Was Spotted On Wexford Street

You might get the bus, you might cycle to work, you might have given up on all sorts of transport in the capital and use your legs.

But one thing is for certain, you've probably never used something like this to get to work.

This was snapped on Wexford Street and we don't even know how this contraption works.

So many questions, so little time.

How is this even comfy?

You surely can't balance easily on this.

You can't even do wheelies.

Disaster.

