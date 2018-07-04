This Chancer Gave The Gardaí A Very Original Excuse When Stopped In A Bus Lane
A likely story...
“The hot sun burned my L plates off, Garda...”
The heatwave is having an effect on all of us but if you think you can get much past An Garda Síochána, you better think again.
When a learner driver was stopped in a bus lane in Dublin, the guards were told that the current spell of hot weather was to blame for L plates not being displayed on the vehicle.
It seems the Gardaí got a chuckle out of the situation and whenever that happens, the story usually ends up on their Twitter account. Today is no different...
DMR Roads Policing: Only in Ireland!! “The hot sun burned my— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 4, 2018
L plates off Garda”
This unaccompanied learner permit driver was stopped in a
bus lane and blamed Irelands heatwave for not having L plates displayed,
ah here!!
FCPS issued. pic.twitter.com/SRJVmwTT0Y
The motorist in question is probably in hot water now but let's hope they've learned their lesson.
READ NEXT: Woman Died After Bizarre Fall In Freezer At Dublin Lidl It Has Been Revealed
Comments