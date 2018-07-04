Pics

This Chancer Gave The Gardaí A Very Original Excuse When Stopped In A Bus Lane

A likely story...

Screen Shot 2018 07 04 At 15 11 04

“The hot sun burned my L plates off, Garda...”

The heatwave is having an effect on all of us but if you think you can get much past An Garda Síochána, you better think again.

When a learner driver was stopped in a bus lane in Dublin, the guards were told that the current spell of hot weather was to blame for L plates not being displayed on the vehicle.

It seems the Gardaí got a chuckle out of the situation and whenever that happens, the story usually ends up on their Twitter account. Today is no different...

The motorist in question is probably in hot water now but let's hope they've learned their lesson.

READ NEXT: Woman Died After Bizarre Fall In Freezer At Dublin Lidl It Has Been Revealed

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Garda, traffic
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Pics

Read More in Pics
This Chancer Gave The Gardaí A Very Original Excuse When Stopped In A Bus Lane
This Chancer Gave The Gardaí A Very Original Excuse When Stopped In A Bus Lane
PICS: The Queues At Dublin Airport This Morning Looked Absolutely Insane
PICS: The Queues At Dublin Airport This Morning Looked Absolutely Insane
PICS: Everyone Had The Perfect Reaction To This Disgusting Homophobic Sign At Yesterday's Pride Parade
PICS: Everyone Had The Perfect Reaction To This Disgusting Homophobic Sign At Yesterday's Pride Parade
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
PICS: Spectacular Images Show Firefighters Dealing With Huge Blaze In North Dublin
PICS: Spectacular Images Show Firefighters Dealing With Huge Blaze In North Dublin
Images Emerge Of Burger Served With Chunk Missing In Dublin Restaurant
Images Emerge Of Burger Served With Chunk Missing In Dublin Restaurant
Driver On N7 Has Very Lucky Escape After Fence Comes Through Windscreen And Bonnet
Driver On N7 Has Very Lucky Escape After Fence Comes Through Windscreen And Bonnet
PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade Has A Message For Students Who Are Burning Their Schoolbooks
PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade Has A Message For Students Who Are Burning Their Schoolbooks
These Photos Prove That Howth Was The Best Place In The World To Be This Weekend
These Photos Prove That Howth Was The Best Place In The World To Be This Weekend
PIC: A Restaurant In Dublin Airport Is Searching For This Extremely Honest Customer
PIC: A Restaurant In Dublin Airport Is Searching For This Extremely Honest Customer
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
Dublin Location Of Big EuroMillions Winning Ticket Revealed
Lifestyle

Dublin Location Of Big EuroMillions Winning Ticket Revealed
7 Of The Best Spots To Get A Massive Stack Of American Pancakes Today
Food and Drink

7 Of The Best Spots To Get A Massive Stack Of American Pancakes Today
PICS: Bed Wedged In Tiny Kitchen Is Yours For Nearly €900
Lifestyle

PICS: Bed Wedged In Tiny Kitchen Is Yours For Nearly €900
These Dublin Children Told To Take A Weird Pledge For Confirmation
News

These Dublin Children Told To Take A Weird Pledge For Confirmation

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
Food and Drink

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know
Sponsored

NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group