This Chancer Gave The Gardaí A Very Original Excuse When Stopped In A Bus Lane

“The hot sun burned my L plates off, Garda...”

The heatwave is having an effect on all of us but if you think you can get much past An Garda Síochána, you better think again.

When a learner driver was stopped in a bus lane in Dublin, the guards were told that the current spell of hot weather was to blame for L plates not being displayed on the vehicle.

It seems the Gardaí got a chuckle out of the situation and whenever that happens, the story usually ends up on their Twitter account. Today is no different...

DMR Roads Policing: Only in Ireland!! “The hot sun burned my

L plates off Garda”



This unaccompanied learner permit driver was stopped in a

bus lane and blamed Irelands heatwave for not having L plates displayed,

ah here!!



FCPS issued. pic.twitter.com/SRJVmwTT0Y — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 4, 2018

The motorist in question is probably in hot water now but let's hope they've learned their lesson.

