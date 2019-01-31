Pics

PIC: "Six Vehicles Parked In Cycle Lane On This Dublin Street Everyday And Nothing Done About It"

This is not on

Cycle Lane Parnell Main

Cars parking in cycle lanes seem to be a common thing in Dublin these days.

This red car which was parked in an Aungier Street cycle lane for almost a month was finally moved after Christmas.

Several photos showed that the car had been doing this on and off since before Christmas but it only got its comeuppance ten days after January.

When a car is parked in a cycle lane, it makes it very difficult for a cyclist to maneuver around the city.

You might excuse it happening once or twice but when this is happening day after day, it becomes extremely annoying.

It has been stated that every day, several cars park in the cycle lane on Parnell Street and "nothing is ever done about it".

Cycle Lane Parnell Street Cars Cycle Lane Dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

PIC: "Six Vehicles Parked In Cycle Lane On This Dublin Street Everyday And Nothing Done About It"
PIC: "Six Vehicles Parked In Cycle Lane On This Dublin Street Everyday And Nothing Done About It"
PIC: "Six Vehicles Parked In Cycle Lane On This Dublin Street Everyday And Nothing Done About It"
