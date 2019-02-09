PICS: Girl's Pronunciation Of This Dublin Restaurant Has Made Our Day
The name has been confusing people for years but this is the best misinterpretation of it yet
In fairness, when I first moved up to Dublin, I hadn't a notion of what this restaurant was called.
I originally thought it might have been 'Oii-Oii' as in the type of noise you make when someone gets the round in unexpectedly in a pub.
You wouldn't think it was called 'Dada'.
Dada is too easy of a name, it can't be that. But what do all those o's and i's spell then?
Or is that an L...
It caught this girl out for too long of a time and only lately did she discover that it was in fact called after a baby's first words.
But we think her interpretation of the name is muchhhhhhhhh funnier.
My biggest what the fuck moment of my life came a couple of weeks ago when I found out this restaurant on South William St is called ‘dada’. I couldn’t understand why my pals burst their bollox laughing when I asked if they’d tried that ‘oloioloi’ place. pic.twitter.com/ywDcYzL5FH— Ste (@notstelfc) February 7, 2019
"I couldn’t understand why my pals burst their bollox laughing when I asked if they’d tried that ‘oloioloi’ place."
We love this and her friends found it just as funny too.
The correct pronunciation, if any of you are wondering, is ‘o-loy-o-loy’ but said really fast pic.twitter.com/6yaLVKiZuz— Ste (@notstelfc) February 7, 2019
You can find out more about Ahoy-hoy...O-loy-o-loy...Oi-oi-oi...DADA here.
Comments