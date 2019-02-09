Pics

PICS: Girl's Pronunciation Of This Dublin Restaurant Has Made Our Day

The name has been confusing people for years but this is the best misinterpretation of it yet

In fairness, when I first moved up to Dublin, I hadn't a notion of what this restaurant was called.

I originally thought it might have been 'Oii-Oii' as in the type of noise you make when someone gets the round in unexpectedly in a pub.

You wouldn't think it was called 'Dada'.

Dada is too easy of a name, it can't be that. But what do all those o's and i's spell then?

Or is that an L...

It caught this girl out for too long of a time and only lately did she discover that it was in fact called after a baby's first words.

But we think her interpretation of the name is muchhhhhhhhh funnier.

"I couldn’t understand why my pals burst their bollox laughing when I asked if they’d tried that ‘oloioloi’ place."

We love this and her friends found it just as funny too.

You can find out more about Ahoy-hoy...O-loy-o-loy...Oi-oi-oi...DADA here.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

