PIC: Famous Dublin Pub Comes Under Fire For "Homophobic" Poster On Wall

They decided to make a Facebook poll to see if the post was "funny" or offensive but it's already caused massive controversy

Doyles Corner in Phibsborough has come under serious fire after they received a complaint about a poster on their wall.

The complaint states:

"Myself and some friends were in your bar on friday night, we did have a nice time and the staff were great but we found the posters displayed offensive with outdated sexist, homophobic and misogynistic language and not humorous at all!"

Instead of taking the poster down straight away, the pub decided to make a Facebook poll to see if the poster was "funny" or offensive but it's already caused massive controversy.

You can vote on the poll here.

Doyles said:

"So we have checked with our gays and been assured the poster that was ripped off the wall on Friday night is not homophobic and is in fact funny.

"We will happily take down poster permanently if the consensus is that it is homophobic."

As of Tuesday morning, there was nearly 400 votes on the poll and 87% voted that the poster was funny.

One comment said that "the poster is funny, but seeking democratic approval over whether something is homophobic is bizzare, its objectively not."

Another said that "i f they admit tearing it down I would bar them for life for causing property damage or else they would have to attended a 3 day Stop Been So Offended Snowflakes Your Living Is Easy course and then you could consider letting them back."

Do you think the poster is offensive or funny? Let us know in the comments.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

PIC: Famous Dublin Pub Comes Under Fire For "Homophobic" Poster On Wall
