"I Didn't Rip Poster Down In Doyle's But I'm Disappointed That Posters Like This Are Still Displayed In 2019"

The reviewer has hit back about that "homophobic poster" that put Doyle's in hot water during the week

During the week, Doyle's in Phibsborough came under fire after they received a complaint about a "homophobic poster" on their wall in the pub.

The poster - which can be seen in full here - was said to have "outdated, sexist and homophobic language" and was said to be "not humorous at all."

Doyle's said that the poster had been ripped off the wall and then took to Facebook to run a poll to see if the poster was "offensive or funny."

The person who posted that original review of Doyle's that brought the matter to life got in touch with Lovin Dublin on Sunday to have their say.

They wish to remain anonymous.

"In response to the piece you did on Doyles in Phibsboro.

I was the person who posted the complaint and I would like to clear up some details they have given.

1) We noticed the poster at the end of the night in behind the bar as we were getting last orders in the snug bar.

Now unless we climbed over the bar with the bar staff there, I am pretty sure that accusation was incorrect. The poster looked pretty together when we observed it.

2) Why did Doyle's only focus on the poster about being a lesbian, when in fact there were a few others that were inappropriate.

3) Regarding their poll, they posted the poster about being a lesbian, it's about a minority group, shouldn't the poll be done with the group it affects.

Myself and my friends have no issues with the staff within the bar but are really disappointed that in 2019 posters like this is still being displayed and also being accused of ripping a poster off the wall."

