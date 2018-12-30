Pics

PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World

"Your flight is delayed and you arrive in to Dublin Airport at 12.15am....problem is that your bus, the last one to Galway for the night, leaves the car park at 12.30am and you still have to collect your bag. Enter the Gardai"

This story has been going insanely viral and has been shared thousands of times since it was posted just before Christmas Day.

Galway man, Des Hubbard, was flying home to Dublin Airport just before Christmas. His flight was delayed and he arrived into the airport just 15 minutes before the last bus home was due to leave.

Here's what happened:

"You know you're back in Ireland when..

"Your flight is delayed and you arrive in to Dublin Airport at 12.15am....problem is that your bus, the last one to Galway for the night, leaves the car park at 12.30am and you still have to collect your bag. If you miss the bus, you try to sleep in the airport for 6 hours and get the first one in the morning.....problem with that is you'll miss the all important 9.15am meeting with friends.

"Enter the airport Garda! (Local policeman)

"I ask where exactly I have to go to get the bus and explain my dilemma....problem gone. "Shur I have no problem popping out to the car park and getting him to hold on a few minutes if your bag hasn't come out", he offers. I'm stunned. By the way...it's lashing rain too!

"Bag was one of the last on the carousel as I ran out to the bus park, sure enough there was the Garda making 100% sure my bus wasn't going anywhere until I was on it.

"BUT YOU REALLY KNOW YOU'RE HOME IN IRELAND WHEN......

"After 10 minutes the bus driver announces over the speakers that as it's late at night and the weather is bad and there's lots of flooding apparently, that if anyone's mobile phone power has died and they need to contact someone to pick them up at the bus station, (our arrival time is 3am), they are MORE than welcome to use his personal phone to make a call.....and not to be shy about asking!

"For those of you who have never lived abroad, for all of the fantastic things other countries have to offer....

"Mark my words.....ONLY IN IRELAND!

"PS: City Link bus..for anyone interested.

"Addendum: I see a few people sharing....if you're proud to be Irish please feel free to do so. We may be a small country but we are unique!"

Before Brunch LIVE with Diet Coke. We caught up with Courtney Smith and Caitlin McBride to chat about the power of fashion and celebrity gossip. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Darragh Berry

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

