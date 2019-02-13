Pics

PIC: You Wouldn't Dare Connect To This WiFi Name That Was Spotted In Dublin Airport

It's just not worth the risk

I've been annoyed by public WiFi far too often in the past to even bother connecting to one while I'm out and about.

I've a good 3G plan and normally stream music and videos while keeping an eye on social media with it when I'm not in the house.

But, my data was acting up for me at Dublin Airport recently so I had no choice but to either beg for a hotspot or connect and hope that it worked successfully.

That's where I came across this little gem of a WiFi name which gave me a little chuckle.

Wi Fi Dublin Airport

'moneyoryourwifidies' would also be a great name for a horse.

How does it compare to other Dublin WiFi names like this 'penis' one or this one about discharge from a certain private lady area, or this one that completely nails a classic 80s song while adding the word 'LAN'.

We love them all equally.

