PICS: This Dublin Apartment Is Going Insanely Viral Because Of Its Toilet Situation

Imagine having to tell your friends, family and guests that the loo is "over there"

Dublin Toilet Apartment

This Dublin apartment is going extremely viral because of its toilet situation.

The newly refurbished, one bedroom apartment at Flat 3 92 Drumcondra Road Lower, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 is up on Daft.iefor €1,400 a month.

The ad states that:

"Dillon Marshall are proud to bring to the market this newly refurbished one bedroom apartment to rent in Dublin City. Situated in an excellent location convenient to all amenities of the city centre, the apartment is in close proximity to the IFSC, Point Business Park, Red Line Luas, Connolly Station, Parnell Square, Mater Hospital and O'Connell Street.

"Kitchen comprises of electric oven & hob, fully fitted cupboards providing ample storage space, microwave, fridge and fridge freezer."

It was viewed nearly 2,000 in just three hours and there's one reason why.

Just look at where the toilet is.

Loo in the wardrobe.

Could it be the next new Dublin renting trend? We hope not.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

