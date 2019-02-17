PIC: A Bizarre Story About Dublin Bus As Gaeilge Features In A Buffy The Vampire Slayer Scene From 20 Years Ago

You could do with a bit of magic for Dublin buses sometimes...

Buffy The Vampire Slayer was a massive television hit all over the world in the late 90s and early 00s.

It followed a young girl who used her superhuman powers to fight against the forces of evil and darkness.

The American show ran up until 2003 but only recently have people discovered that it contains this Irish story about Dublin Bus.

It's amazing where you see the Irish Language pop up!