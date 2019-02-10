PIC: Dublin Bus Driver's Kind Gesture To Nurses On Strike Didn't Go Down Well With One Passenger

Nurses and midwives will take to the pickets once again on February 12th to voice their concerns to the Irish Government.

It will be their fourth day of striking.

So far, the general consensus of the public has been good with overwhelming support for those striking.

Many drivers beep as they pass by and most refuse to cross the picket line while the strike is ongoing.

A Dublin Bus driver on the 123 route didn't want to pass the picket at James' Hospital.

So instead, he decided to go a different way which added maybe an extra one or two minutes onto the journey.

Most people were pleased with his kind gesture, but there's always one...

i’m on the 123 and the bus driver didn’t wanna pass the picket at james’ hospital so he went a different way and this middle aged woman had a go at him shut the fuck up karen UP THE NURSES #istandwithnursesandmidwives — maia (@fleetwoodmaia) February 7, 2019

What's it to ya, Karen?