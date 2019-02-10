Pics

PIC: Dublin Bus Driver's Kind Gesture To Nurses On Strike Didn't Go Down Well With One Passenger

Who asked ya, Karen

Dublin Bus

Nurses and midwives will take to the pickets once again on February 12th to voice their concerns to the Irish Government.

It will be their fourth day of striking.

So far, the general consensus of the public has been good with overwhelming support for those striking.

Many drivers beep as they pass by and most refuse to cross the picket line while the strike is ongoing.

A Dublin Bus driver on the 123 route didn't want to pass the picket at James' Hospital.

So instead, he decided to go a different way which added maybe an extra one or two minutes onto the journey.

Most people were pleased with his kind gesture, but there's always one...

What's it to ya, Karen?

Dublin Bus Nurses Strike Dublin Bus Driver Strike
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

