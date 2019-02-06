Pics

PIC: Dublin House Is Up For Rent For €800 A Month To Help Young Couples Save For A Mortgage

All you need to do is one thing in order to be in the running to get this house

Ongar House Main

Why can't all Irish landlords be this sound?

A landlord in Dublin has significantly lowered the renting price of one of its houses for a very special reason.

The logic behind this is so that one lucky couple will be able to move in and would have a better chance of saving up for a mortgage with the reduced renting rate.

The house in Ongar has a renting price of just €800 which - at a guess in this economic climate - is more than half of what it would normally be.

All the landlord is asking for is proof that you and your partner are currently trying to save or apply for a mortgage.

If you're interested, you are asked to fill out this form on the Howley Souhan Estate Agents website.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Dublin House Ongar Mortgage
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

