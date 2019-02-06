PIC: Dublin House Is Up For Rent For €800 A Month To Help Young Couples Save For A Mortgage

All you need to do is one thing in order to be in the running to get this house

Why can't all Irish landlords be this sound?

A landlord in Dublin has significantly lowered the renting price of one of its houses for a very special reason.

The logic behind this is so that one lucky couple will be able to move in and would have a better chance of saving up for a mortgage with the reduced renting rate.

The house in Ongar has a renting price of just €800 which - at a guess in this economic climate - is more than half of what it would normally be.

All the landlord is asking for is proof that you and your partner are currently trying to save or apply for a mortgage.

If you're interested, you are asked to fill out this form on the Howley Souhan Estate Agents website.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

READ NEXT:PICS: This Dublin House Worth €425,000 Is On Sale For Just €100