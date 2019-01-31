Pics

PICS: Dublin And Ireland's Most Expensive House Has Been Knocked To The Ground

Just goes to show you, it's all bricks and mortar at the end of the day

Dublin Most Expensive House Main

A property that was once worth €58m and was coined, Ireland and Dublin's most expensive house, has been knocked to the ground.

The Walford house on 24 Shrewsbury Road in Dublin 4 was sold for that price tag during the boom but now it has been "reduced to rubble".

This house was the definition of the Celtic Tiger at the peak of its powers in Ireland.

It made headlines around the world when it was bought in 2005 and instantly became one of the most expensive houses in the world.

However, the house shortly went back for sale three years later at a price of €75m and then, of course, came the crash.

By 2013, the property had been sold for €13m and has now been reduced to nothing but bricks and mortar.

Here's what the house looked like, albeit after it was ripped apart...

Walford 1
Walford 2
Walford 3
Walford 4

You can find more information on the property here.

READ NEXT:PICS: This Is Dublin's Top Earning Airbnb And It's No Wonder Why

Dublin's most expensive house Walford 24 Shrewsbury Road
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Pics

Read More in Pics
PICS: Dublin And Ireland's Most Expensive House Has Been Knocked To The Ground
PICS: Dublin And Ireland's Most Expensive House Has Been Knocked To The Ground
PIC: "Six Vehicles Parked In Cycle Lane On This Dublin Street Everyday And Nothing Done About It"
PIC: "Six Vehicles Parked In Cycle Lane On This Dublin Street Everyday And Nothing Done About It"
PIC: This Stupid Van Driver Obstructed The Luas In The Worst Way Possible Today
PIC: This Stupid Van Driver Obstructed The Luas In The Worst Way Possible Today
Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights
Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights
PICS: This Is Dublin's Top Earning Airbnb And It's No Wonder Why
PICS: This Is Dublin's Top Earning Airbnb And It's No Wonder Why
PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
PIC: Woman Left "Disappointed" After Purchasing T-Shirt At Concert For Three Times Its Actual Price
PIC: Woman Left "Disappointed" After Purchasing T-Shirt At Concert For Three Times Its Actual Price
PIC: This Sofa For Sale In Dublin Has A Description That Nobody In The World Will Understand
PIC: This Sofa For Sale In Dublin Has A Description That Nobody In The World Will Understand
PIC: American's Stupid Question In Temple Bar About Brexit Will Make Every Irish Person Cross
PIC: American's Stupid Question In Temple Bar About Brexit Will Make Every Irish Person Cross
PICS: Leo Varadkar Spent His 40th Birthday Dining In This Lavish Dublin Restaurant
PICS: Leo Varadkar Spent His 40th Birthday Dining In This Lavish Dublin Restaurant
PICS: Current Rose Of Tralee Has Perfect Response As She's Dissed Heavily By Azealia Banks
PICS: Current Rose Of Tralee Has Perfect Response As She's Dissed Heavily By Azealia Banks
PIC: Tweet About Cork's Bus Service Compared To Dublin Is Going To Leave You Very Cross
PIC: Tweet About Cork's Bus Service Compared To Dublin Is Going To Leave You Very Cross
REVIEW: Grano - "Confident, Self-Assured And Completely Delicious"
Reviews

REVIEW: Grano - "Confident, Self-Assured And Completely Delicious"
PIC: "Six Vehicles Parked In Cycle Lane On This Dublin Street Everyday And Nothing Done About It"
Pics

PIC: "Six Vehicles Parked In Cycle Lane On This Dublin Street Everyday And Nothing Done About It"
PIC: This Stupid Van Driver Obstructed The Luas In The Worst Way Possible Today
Pics

PIC: This Stupid Van Driver Obstructed The Luas In The Worst Way Possible Today
Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights
News

Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights

PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
News

PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
News

Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
WATCH: M50 At A Standstill Because Of Traffic So These Girls Decide To Have A Game Of Hurling
Video

WATCH: M50 At A Standstill Because Of Traffic So These Girls Decide To Have A Game Of Hurling
PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
Pics

PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group