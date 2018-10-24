PIC: This Dublin Taxi Freaked Everyone Out With Its Sick Halloween Prank

As we edge closer to October 31, even the littlest of scares will give us a massive jump.

As you could imagine, coming across this taxi (especially if you have a couple of gargles on you) would be extremely distressing at first glance.

That's what happened Aimée, who had to give the boot of this taxi a double look before making sure that there wasn't a real life person trapped inside with their hand crushed by the boot itself.

Don’t worry I checked pic.twitter.com/168dlNZlvv — Aimée Jay (@A_Jay92) October 24, 2018

That hand looks too real for our liking. Even though we know it's not, we still want to give it the once over ourselves to be sure to be sure.

This week on Lovin Dublin, we are putting together a list of the scariest/most haunted places in Dublin for Halloween.

These places will be the most talked about spots over the period as we ask people would they dare step inside and spend some time here on the last night in October.

If you have any ideas for this - we're talking hidden gems that will make people poop the pantaloons - please let us know in the comments or you can private message our Facebook page with suggestions.

