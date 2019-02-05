PIC: Dublin Pub With Best Pint Of Guinness Had A Great Response To Stupid Review

When you have backup and loyalty like this, no internet troll will ever get you down

When your pub has fans like this, you don't even need to try and defend your own honour because they'll do it for you.

It's no hidden secret that John Kavanagh 'The Gravediggers' has one of the best and creamiest pints of Guinness in Dublin/Ireland/The World.

And because of this, it has gained many fans and followers over the years.

But, as well as this, the locals pride themselves on being within a stone's throw of this fantastic pub.

So, as you can imagine, they don't take it lying down when someone insults their usual haunt.

They got a bad and stupid enough review about their pub over the weekend.

The person reviewing said that they were "having an after work pint" there but that they were disgusted with the wait, service and the general atmosphere of the place.

The person was kept waiting for 20 minutes and said the barman couldn't have been less helpful.

As well as this, they said that the "locals were hostile, jostling into people and creating an unpleasant atmosphere."

"I won't be bothering them again. They rest on the laurels of their Guinness... and certainly when you finally get one, the pint is very good."

WELL, WHAT ARE YOU COMPLAINING ABOUT THEN?

Name another pub in Dublin on a Friday evening after work where it would take less than ten minutes to get a drink (and that would have a pint as nice as Gravediggers) and where people don't bump into each other even though it's packed?

We'll wait...

Anyway, musician and fan of Gravediggers, Windsor Player, replied for the pub and perfectly explained the 20 minute wait.

"5 minutes to say hello to all the good people and friends in the pub, 5 minutes to use the toilet and take off yer coat and hat.

"5 minutes while waiting and being a decent human being and waiting in line to order a pint and 5 minutes for pint to be properly poured and cooked for the perfect pint."

READ NEXT:PIC: Famous Dublin Pub Comes Under Fire For "Homophobic" Poster On Wall