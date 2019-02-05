Pics

PIC: Dublin Pub With Best Pint Of Guinness Had A Great Response To Stupid Review

When you have backup and loyalty like this, no internet troll will ever get you down

Gravediggers Review

When your pub has fans like this, you don't even need to try and defend your own honour because they'll do it for you.

It's no hidden secret that John Kavanagh 'The Gravediggers' has one of the best and creamiest pints of Guinness in Dublin/Ireland/The World.

And because of this, it has gained many fans and followers over the years.

But, as well as this, the locals pride themselves on being within a stone's throw of this fantastic pub.

So, as you can imagine, they don't take it lying down when someone insults their usual haunt.

They got a bad and stupid enough review about their pub over the weekend.

The person reviewing said that they were "having an after work pint" there but that they were disgusted with the wait, service and the general atmosphere of the place.

The person was kept waiting for 20 minutes and said the barman couldn't have been less helpful.

As well as this, they said that the "locals were hostile, jostling into people and creating an unpleasant atmosphere."

"I won't be bothering them again. They rest on the laurels of their Guinness... and certainly when you finally get one, the pint is very good."

WELL, WHAT ARE YOU COMPLAINING ABOUT THEN?

Name another pub in Dublin on a Friday evening after work where it would take less than ten minutes to get a drink (and that would have a pint as nice as Gravediggers) and where people don't bump into each other even though it's packed?

We'll wait...

Anyway, musician and fan of Gravediggers, Windsor Player, replied for the pub and perfectly explained the 20 minute wait.

"5 minutes to say hello to all the good people and friends in the pub, 5 minutes to use the toilet and take off yer coat and hat.

"5 minutes while waiting and being a decent human being and waiting in line to order a pint and 5 minutes for pint to be properly poured and cooked for the perfect pint."

READ NEXT:PIC: Famous Dublin Pub Comes Under Fire For "Homophobic" Poster On Wall

Gravediggers Review John Kavanagh Review Gravediggers Guinness
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Pics

Read More in Pics
PIC: Dublin Pub With Best Pint Of Guinness Had A Great Response To Stupid Review
PIC: Dublin Pub With Best Pint Of Guinness Had A Great Response To Stupid Review
PIC: Famous Dublin Pub Comes Under Fire For "Homophobic" Poster On Wall
PIC: Famous Dublin Pub Comes Under Fire For "Homophobic" Poster On Wall
Strange Dublin Apartment On Sale For €57,000 Has Ad Removed For This Reason
Strange Dublin Apartment On Sale For €57,000 Has Ad Removed For This Reason
PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
PICS: Dublin And Ireland's Most Expensive House Has Been Knocked To The Ground
PICS: Dublin And Ireland's Most Expensive House Has Been Knocked To The Ground
PIC: "Six Vehicles Parked In Cycle Lane On This Dublin Street Everyday And Nothing Done About It"
PIC: "Six Vehicles Parked In Cycle Lane On This Dublin Street Everyday And Nothing Done About It"
PIC: This Stupid Van Driver Obstructed The Luas In The Worst Way Possible Today
PIC: This Stupid Van Driver Obstructed The Luas In The Worst Way Possible Today
Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights
Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights
PICS: This Is Dublin's Top Earning Airbnb And It's No Wonder Why
PICS: This Is Dublin's Top Earning Airbnb And It's No Wonder Why
PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
PIC: Woman Left "Disappointed" After Purchasing T-Shirt At Concert For Three Times Its Actual Price
PIC: Woman Left "Disappointed" After Purchasing T-Shirt At Concert For Three Times Its Actual Price
PIC: This Sofa For Sale In Dublin Has A Description That Nobody In The World Will Understand
PIC: This Sofa For Sale In Dublin Has A Description That Nobody In The World Will Understand
PIC: Famous Dublin Pub Comes Under Fire For "Homophobic" Poster On Wall
Pics

PIC: Famous Dublin Pub Comes Under Fire For "Homophobic" Poster On Wall
Dublin Model Alli MacDonnell Found Dead This Morning
News

Dublin Model Alli MacDonnell Found Dead This Morning
Strange Dublin Apartment On Sale For €57,000 Has Ad Removed For This Reason
Pics

Strange Dublin Apartment On Sale For €57,000 Has Ad Removed For This Reason
Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns
News

Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns

Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
News

Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
Dublin

PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
Pics

PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer
News

PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group