PIC: Humans Of Dublin's Latest Post Will Break Even The Toughest Of Hearts

It's perfectly acceptable to bawl like a baby on a Thursday morning, right? Please say yes (and offer us sometime to soothe our red eyes), 'cos the latest story posted on Humans Of Dublin has us in absolute bits.

An elderly man sitting on a bench shared his tale of love lost and love found again and if this doesn't make you melt then there's zero hope you you, ya heartless cretin.

“I used to work on the Dublin Port, 24 hours on and 48 hours off shifts. She used to love that.

"Our story was a real love story… She got cancer in her early 50s and passed away a little over a year later. We were together for 27 years.

"When she knew she was dying, she always told me: 'when I die, you get yourself another lady!' One day, just before Christmas, I thought I would give it a try..."

Read the full thing below. You'll be glad you did. Well, after you stop weeping, that is.

Trust Humans of Dublin to keep pulling at the heartstrings – a lovely insight into the lives of people we pass by every day.

