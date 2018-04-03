News Pics

PIC: Sandymount Residents Complain Of "Nauseating Smells" From Other Apartment Tenants

Can we all collectively agree that renting in Dublin is, for the most part, a horror story you'll be telling your grandkids about? Finding a place is hard enough without moving in and discovering that the entire building absolutely stinks. 

Now that is a nightmare. 

Unfortunately for one Lovin Dublin reader that's the exact sitch she's found herself in... Wanting to remain anonymous (we feel your pain gal), she shared this so-awful-it's-funny photo of a letter that was sent to residents of a Sandymount apartment block. 

We're big garlic fans ourselves but this sounds pretty rotten...

The letter to tenants reads: 

"OFFENSIVE ODOURS 

"Dear (redacted) tenants, 

"There have been repeated occurrences of nauseating smells coming from the first floor. It is likely that those responsible are not aware of its impact on other tenants. 

"To the responsible party, I would like to bring to your attention the fact that your repeated use of what I believe to be large amounts of garlic permeates not only the communal halls and stairs but also the bedrooms and living areas of the surrounding apartments – above, below or beside – where it remains for days. I am a huge fan of garlic, but when it filters through walls, floors, ceilings and possibly sewage pipes, it is absolutely nauseating. 

"I hope that in the future you will take this into consideration."

Screen Shot 2018 04 03 At 10 41 03

Please guys. Don't stink up entire apartment buildings and make life living hell for everyone else. Just don't. 

We hope that whoever is responsible shares some air freshener around... And maybe some of that yum garlicky food. 'Cos we all know that it probs tastes amazing. 

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

