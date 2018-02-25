PIC: This Massive Pole On Nassau Street Looks Set To Fall At Any Moment

It somehow managed to break free from the wall

You know what really puts a dampener on your weekend? Metal objects unexpectedly falling on top of you.

Yet that's what precisely could have happened to pedestrians who were walking down Nassau Street today as a poll had somehow managed to come free from the wall between Peterson of Dublin and Subway to hang precariously, and scarily, over the path.

“Watch the pole there, lads...” - Garda very casually controlling this situation on Nassau Street pic.twitter.com/SuomlQMsFq — Kayla Walsh (@kaylabreathnach) February 25, 2018

Luckily emergency services are now at the scene attempting to secure the pole while a garda warns passers-by of the danger.

Does this mean that Dublin now needs a 24-hour "pole patrol" to protect our streets? Probably not.

