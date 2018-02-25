Pics

PIC: This Massive Pole On Nassau Street Looks Set To Fall At Any Moment

It somehow managed to break free from the wall

Pole Nassau

You know what really puts a dampener on your weekend? Metal objects unexpectedly falling on top of you.

Yet that's what precisely could have happened to pedestrians who were walking down Nassau Street today as a poll had somehow managed to come free from the wall between Peterson of Dublin and Subway to hang precariously, and scarily, over the path.

Luckily emergency services are now at the scene attempting to secure the pole while a garda warns passers-by of the danger.

Does this mean that Dublin now needs a 24-hour "pole patrol" to protect our streets? Probably not.

