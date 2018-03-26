News Pics

PIC: We Can't Wrap Our Heads Around This Seriously Atrocious Parking Job

Ah, here.

Screen Shot 2018 03 26 At 16 27 33

We've seen some pretty bad parking jobs in our time. Genuinely, we don't quite know how some people actually passed their driving test, especially whoever just put themselves up for the Worst Parking Job of 2018 award today. 

If these pics are anything to go by you'd think Ireland was just a total free-for-all with cars sliding on into any available spot that their Fiat will fit into. 

We've seen cars take up WAY more space than was needed... We've seen cars parked illegally in disabled spaces. 

Take this previous parking gem, for example: 

But one car today really took the piss... They didn't even try to find a parking space on the road.

Spotted on Reddit, this cheeky car just parked right on the path. For real.

It looks like it's just outside the front of Heuston train station, so we can only hope that the vehicle broke down and was pushed up here to safety or the owner of the car had to run to the platform to tell the love of their live that they couldn't be a minute longer without them and to please not get on that dreaded train to Thurles. 

Or y'know, it's just some absolute wagon who didn't want to wait for a parking space. 

Screen Shot 2018 03 26 At 16 27 33

Maybe just get the bus into town next time, yeah?

