PICS: Dublin Gardaí Rescued Ducklings On The Grand Canal Yesterday

The Garda Síochána do an invaluable service in this city, having to deal with the most serious of emergencies, so every once in awhile it's nice to seem them be able to spend their day doing something just a little more... lovely.

Their official Twitter account is a great place for seeing real Gardaí going about their daily jobs, as well as being absolute messers on occasion.

Yesterday they tweeted a lovely little story of how Garda Jim Keegan and Garda Siobhan Murray from Community Policing Unit Pearse Street helped saved a vulnerable little group of ducklings having trouble in the Grand Canal.

A successful rescue of ducklings occurred on the Grand Canal by Garda Jim Keegan & Garda Siobhan Murray from Community Policing Unit Pearse Street. Ducks are a very important part of the Community too 🦆 pic.twitter.com/yNyEx9UQq0 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 21, 2018

Keep up the good work, lads.

