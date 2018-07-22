Dublin Pics

PICS: Dublin Gardaí Rescued Ducklings On The Grand Canal Yesterday

Not all heroes wear capes

The Garda Síochána do an invaluable service in this city, having to deal with the most serious of emergencies, so every once in awhile it's nice to seem them be able to spend their day doing something just a little more... lovely.

Their official Twitter account is a great place for seeing real Gardaí going about their daily jobs, as well as being absolute messers on occasion.

Yesterday they tweeted a lovely little story of how Garda Jim Keegan and Garda Siobhan Murray from Community Policing Unit Pearse Street helped saved a vulnerable little group of ducklings having trouble in the Grand Canal.

Keep up the good work, lads.

