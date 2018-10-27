PICS: Roz Purcell May Have Won Halloween With Her 'Online Troll' Costume

When it comes to blogging, or social media in general, a nature of the beast is having to deal with online trolls. Of course, the higher your profile the more you are likely to be targeted and Rozanna Purcell has taken ownership of that in a brilliant way.

The model shared a snap of the Halloween costume she wore over the weekend and it's certainly gone down well with her followers. Rozanna donned a pink wig in the style of a troll doll while also carrying around bitchy comments on post-it notes. Online troll, geddit?

She captioned the post 'Every bloggers worst nightmare.... 😂😂😂 HAPPY HALLOWEEN 💻 I'll be handing out shitty pointless comments all night on sticky pads,on people's backs because obviously I'm that much of nob.'

Genius. Special mention to James Kavanagh who dressed up as his Sphynx cat, Diana...

