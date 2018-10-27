Pics

PICS: Roz Purcell May Have Won Halloween With Her 'Online Troll' Costume

Great effort

Screen Shot 2018 10 29 At 12 34 14

When it comes to blogging, or social media in general, a nature of the beast is having to deal with online trolls. Of course, the higher your profile the more you are likely to be targeted and Rozanna Purcell has taken ownership of that in a brilliant way.

The model shared a snap of the Halloween costume she wore over the weekend and it's certainly gone down well with her followers. Rozanna donned a pink wig in the style of a troll doll while also carrying around bitchy comments on post-it notes. Online troll, geddit?

She captioned the post 'Every bloggers worst nightmare.... 😂😂😂 HAPPY HALLOWEEN 💻 I'll be handing out shitty pointless comments all night on sticky pads,on people's backs because obviously I'm that much of nob.'

Genius. Special mention to James Kavanagh who dressed up as his Sphynx cat, Diana...

Can your Halloween costume top these efforts? Send us in your pics!

READ NEXT: Seven Spooky Dishes To Treat Yourself To This Week

The Haunting of Hill House and why it has gripped the scare-hungry masses. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Pics

Read More in Pics
PICS: Roz Purcell May Have Won Halloween With Her 'Online Troll' Costume
PICS: Roz Purcell May Have Won Halloween With Her 'Online Troll' Costume
PIC: Smithfield Store Charging Insane Amount For Ham And Cheese Sandwich
PIC: Smithfield Store Charging Insane Amount For Ham And Cheese Sandwich
PIC: The Weirdest Mode Of Transport Was Spotted On Wexford Street
PIC: The Weirdest Mode Of Transport Was Spotted On Wexford Street
PIC: This 'Open-Legged' Barbie Is Exposing All In Peter Mark’s Window In Rathmines
PIC: This 'Open-Legged' Barbie Is Exposing All In Peter Mark’s Window In Rathmines
PIC: This Dublin Taxi Freaked Everyone Out With Its Sick Halloween Prank
PIC: This Dublin Taxi Freaked Everyone Out With Its Sick Halloween Prank
PIC: If You Want To Live In This Dublin Room For €280 You Have To Do Something Really Disgusting
PIC: If You Want To Live In This Dublin Room For €280 You Have To Do Something Really Disgusting
PIC: Dublin Nightclub Has Put Up A Sign About Drugs And People Are Divided About It
PIC: Dublin Nightclub Has Put Up A Sign About Drugs And People Are Divided About It
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
PICS: This Dublin Dog Rescuing A Trapped Cat Is The Most Heartwarming Story Of The Weekend
PICS: This Dublin Dog Rescuing A Trapped Cat Is The Most Heartwarming Story Of The Weekend
This Luas 'Sign Mistake' Turns The Irish Word For 'Space' Into An Insulting Word Instead
This Luas 'Sign Mistake' Turns The Irish Word For 'Space' Into An Insulting Word Instead
21 Photos That Prove You Need To Visit Glendalough Immediately
21 Photos That Prove You Need To Visit Glendalough Immediately
PICS: Someone Was Really Making Themselves At Home On The Dart Over The Weekend
PICS: Someone Was Really Making Themselves At Home On The Dart Over The Weekend
There's Some Bad News This Morning About Next Year's Expected Croke Park Gig
Music

There's Some Bad News This Morning About Next Year's Expected Croke Park Gig
This Opportunity Is Perfect For People Who Can't Sing... But Still Sing All The Time
Sponsored

This Opportunity Is Perfect For People Who Can't Sing... But Still Sing All The Time
See All The Best Photos From The Dublin City Marathon
Dublin

See All The Best Photos From The Dublin City Marathon
11 Things You'll Recognise If You Grew Up In A Hippy Household
Feature

11 Things You'll Recognise If You Grew Up In A Hippy Household

10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
Sponsored

10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10
Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
What's On

Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
Lifestyle

PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly McMahon's Documentary Last Night
Sport

There's Been A Massive Reaction To Philly McMahon's Documentary Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group