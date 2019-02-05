Pics

PIC: This Dublin Shop Receipt Had A Strange Note On The Bottom That Anyone Born In The 00s Won't Understand

We thought this word was dead and buried since the late 90s

Dublin Receipt Punt

I kind of remember when we moved from the Irish punt to the euro.

It's all a bit blurry but I just remember ads featuring Ireland and Manchester United star Paul McGrath where he talked about how one pound would now be worth €1.27.

Sad thing is for us old folk, most teenagers right now wouldn't have a clue what you were talking about if you said 9/11, Saipan or even the word 'punt'.

So, as you could imagine, it came as a bit of a shock when the word 'punt' appeared in this receipt from a Dublin shop over the weekend.

Dublin Receipt Punt 1

Credit: Reddit.

We'd wonder if many punters come in asking about the conversion rate of their meal from euro to old Irish pound?

Well, according to this online Euro to punt calculator (why is this still in existence) the conversion is spot on.

Know anywhere else that does this? Let us know in the comments.

Dublin Shop Punt Receipt Dublin Shop Punt
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Read More in Pics
