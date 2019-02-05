PIC: This Dublin Shop Receipt Had A Strange Note On The Bottom That Anyone Born In The 00s Won't Understand

We thought this word was dead and buried since the late 90s

I kind of remember when we moved from the Irish punt to the euro.

It's all a bit blurry but I just remember ads featuring Ireland and Manchester United star Paul McGrath where he talked about how one pound would now be worth €1.27.

Sad thing is for us old folk, most teenagers right now wouldn't have a clue what you were talking about if you said 9/11, Saipan or even the word 'punt'.

Sometimes you hear something that really makes you feel old. Had dinner with a really nice bunch of students from UCD Dramsoc last week. Most of them were in their early 20s. It turns out I was the only one at the table who remembered September 11. — Paul Howard (@AkaPaulHoward) February 4, 2019

So, as you could imagine, it came as a bit of a shock when the word 'punt' appeared in this receipt from a Dublin shop over the weekend.

Credit: Reddit.

We'd wonder if many punters come in asking about the conversion rate of their meal from euro to old Irish pound?

Well, according to this online Euro to punt calculator (why is this still in existence) the conversion is spot on.

Know anywhere else that does this? Let us know in the comments.