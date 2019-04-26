PICS: You Can Rent This Shed In Someone’s Garden For €1,200 A Month
In the latest depressing ad to be found on Daft.ie, someone is currently renting out their garden shed on a long-term basis.
And while this might not be the first of its kind, the landlord is looking for €1,200 a month for this one.
Located in Ashington, Dublin 7, this peak Dublin rental is being rented out for the first time, with a minimum six-month contract.
It comes with ‘all new kitchen appliances and furniture’ and a patio area, though presumably the garden area would be shared with whoever lives in the main property.
The ad also describes it as a ‘new build modern 1 bedroom log cabin with own entrance’. That’s one way of putting it…
You can view the full ad on Daft.ie here.
Images via Daft.ie