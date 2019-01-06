PIC: "Plant Machinery" Used In Attempted Theft Of ATM In This Irish County

It has hints of the Tallaght Lidl looting during Beast From The East

Investigations are underway after the attempted theft of an ATM in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Detectives are appealing for any information after "plant machinery" was stolen from a nearby building and used on the attack.

The incident took place in Tyrone.

Appeal after attempted ATM theft at a shop on Old Mountfield Rd, Omagh around 4am today. Thieves used a piece of plant machinery, believed to have been stolen from a site a short distance away, in a bid to rip out an ATM machine. If you’ve info call 101; reference 243 06/01/19 pic.twitter.com/pvLyGvaGn7 — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 6, 2019

The PSNI said that:

"Appeal after attempted ATM theft at a shop on Old Mountfield Rd, Omagh around 4am today.

"Thieves used a piece of plant machinery, believed to have been stolen from a site a short distance away, in a bid to rip out an ATM machine. If you’ve info call 101; reference 243 06/01/19."

Detective Sergeant Robinson said in a statement that:

"Thieves used a piece of plant machinery in a bid to remove the built-in cash machine from a shop on Old Mountfield Road at around 4am.

"We believe the piece of machinery was stolen from a building site a short distance away, and was set on fire immediately after the incident.

"I am keen to trace the movements of a dark-coloured Volkswagen Passat which headed towards Cookstown, and I would appeal to anyone who believes they may have seen this vehicle around this time, or prior to when the incident was reported, to call us," added the PSNI Det Sgt.

"I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around this time and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who has information about this crime to call detectives in Omagh CID by calling 101, quoting reference 243 of 06/01/19."