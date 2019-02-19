Pics

PIC: Tweet About Little Boy Giving Up Seat On Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral

We're sure his mother was mortified about what he said to the 'old man' after giving him his seat.

Dublin Bus

There's an unwritten rule on Dublin Bus that you should automatically give up your seat for someone who is older than you, someone who is pregnant, injured or someone with a child when the bus is full.

It's just the way it is, if you're fit to stand, you should.

It's something that's hammered into you when you're younger by your parents or your older sibling and it lives with you throughout.

So, it was the norm for this mother to tell her little boy to give up his seat for an old man on the bus.

The little boy did what he was told but what he said was sure to absolutely mortify his mother.

"A lady on the bus told her little boy to give his seat to this old man and he hops up & goes 'here take my seat cause my lazy mam won’t give up her own' hahahahahaha."

Brilliant.

The tweet has racked up 8.3k likes since it was posted and was a massive hit on Twitter.

Dublin Bus Seat dublin bus
PIC: Tweet About Little Boy Giving Up Seat On Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral
PIC: Tweet About Little Boy Giving Up Seat On Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral
