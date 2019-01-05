Pics

This Was The Sign We All Needed On Our First Day Back To Work After Christmas

"I'll level with you, Linda. I've been drunk for three weeks straight"

Sign Main

The return to work was a titanic effort yesterday, made all the more difficult by the obligation to discuss how everybody's holidays went.

Nobody was in the mood for that shit, but you feel like you have to. But not this guy. This guy placed an ingenious sign on his desk that would satisfy his co-workers curiosity while allowing him to avoid all the small talk.

Check out the picture, which was posted on Imgur, below.

Desk Sign

Pic: Imgur

Efficiency at its best.

office sign after Christmas small talk Imgur

Comments

Pics

