This Was The Sign We All Needed On Our First Day Back To Work After Christmas

"I'll level with you, Linda. I've been drunk for three weeks straight"

The return to work was a titanic effort yesterday, made all the more difficult by the obligation to discuss how everybody's holidays went.

Nobody was in the mood for that shit, but you feel like you have to. But not this guy. This guy placed an ingenious sign on his desk that would satisfy his co-workers curiosity while allowing him to avoid all the small talk.

Check out the picture, which was posted on Imgur, below.

Pic: Imgur

Efficiency at its best.

READ NEXT: Watch The Most Cringeworthy Moment Of 'Come Dine With Me' Ever