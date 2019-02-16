PIC: These Irish Parents Played A Cruel Prank On Their Daughter For Valentine's Day

"They sat in the shed outside our house pissing themselves laughing."

We all strive to be those fun parents who are more like brothers or sister to their children.

We want to have good fun and be the cool mom like the one in the Mean Girls.

But we don't think we'll ever be as craic-filled as these Irish parents.

They played a very cruel prank on their daughter for Valentine's 9 years ago and she still isn't over it.

Valentines Day 2010:



My parents got a fake number & sent me a Valentines text pretending to be Keith, a guy I had fancied for 3 years in school



They sat in the shed outside our house pissing themselves laughing because I genuinely believed the then love of my life fancied me x — Ziz O'Beirne (@Zizzyob) February 14, 2019

"Valentines Day 2010:

My parents got a fake number & sent me a Valentines text pretending to be Keith, a guy I had fancied for 3 years in school

They sat in the shed outside our house pissing themselves laughing because I genuinely believed the then love of my life fancied me."

Herself and her fancy man did eventually go out but it wasn't your happy-ending love story.

They fought like cats and dogs and went their separate ways after 10 months.