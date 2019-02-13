PIC: Someone Left A Vibrator In The Back Of This Dublin Taxi And The Owner Needs To Be Found

Finding the owner before Valentine's Day is a must

Some lost property remains lost property forever and a day but it's a necessity that we find the owner of this before Valentine's Day.

The owner is probably shaken that they've lost this device.

The fact they've misplaced the item will have really rattled them.

But you just know that they'll be absolutely buzzing to get it back.

Dublin Taxi Drivers' Facebook page shared this photo on Monday evening which said that a vibrator was lost in the back of their taxi.

Yes, we have the exact same questions as you and no, we don't think the owner will ever come forward for it.

