All Rosses and Ritas, check out this free pizza deal in Dublin!

The Back Page are at it again, making it a very happy week for all Rosses and Ritas!

If your name is Ross or Rita, your vibes are automatically going through the roof as there's a free pizza literally with your name on it. The Back Page in Phibsborough Dublin 7 is once again offering free pizzas for people with individual names and we're delighted to see it.

Remember to bring ID along with you when collecting your pizza. This offer is available until the 19th September. The Back Page is open 12-11:30pm Monday to Sunday.

And if your name begins with an S, keep an eye on their socials. You may just be next in line for free pizza.

Header image via Instagram/the_back_page

READ ON: We love this homage to Kellie Harrington by an iconic Dublin artist