Calling all Penelopes and Pierces - there's free pizza waiting for you!

The Back Page in Phibsborough are back at it again with free pizza for two lucky name owners. The rules are pretty simple - if you're called Penelope or Pierce, from the 6th-12th September, there's free pizza for you!

You need to bring ID with you to prove that is your name, but otherwise, enjoy this bit of good fortune. All the other P names are going to be very jealous.

Header image via Instagram/the_back_page

