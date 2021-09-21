Finglas has a brand new pizza shack

There's some fresh dough in Dublin 11!

Pizza shacks, like coffee trailers, are popping up all over the place and we're not mad about it. The Quarry House Pub in Finglas has welcomed the addition of a pizzeria shack called Murphy's. Last week they opened to the public, serving delicious woodfire pizza. Their menu is short and sweet, serving garlic bread to start, five pizza variations, and homemade garlic dip for your crusts.

They offer vegetarian and non vegetarian options. Their menu is also Dublin inspired, with names such as Ms. Brown Spicy Sausage and The Northside Margherita. Word on the street is they're also offering a Nutella dessert pizza - you're not going to want to miss that. The pictures on their Instagram look amazing, and we can't wait to try it for ourselves!

Murphy's Pizza Shack is open Wednesday to Sunday, 4-10pm. You can order at the shack, or make an online order in advance.

via Instagram/murphyspizzashack

