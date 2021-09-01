Free pizza this Friday? Count us in!

Are there two words better paired together than free pizza? We don't think so.
Neat Pizza in Smithfield is doing us all a solid by providing free pizza on September 3rd from 3-5pm in honour of their store opening.
All you have to do to avail of the offer is download their app ahead of time. You can do so at the Neat Pizza website here.
We can't wait to see this new location, after all, there can never be enough pizza places.
Header image via Instagram/neatpizza
READ ON: Calling all artists - you'll want to check out this Dublin art show!