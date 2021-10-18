Free Pizza Thursdays are coming to this Dublin pizza place

By Katy Thornton

October 18, 2021 at 4:39pm

There's a whole lotta names out there so the more the merrier!

Any chance for a free pizza is good enough for us. Pizza Truck has just announced that every Thursday they will call the names of those eligible for free pizza. And those are some good looking pizzas, so we hope our name gets called. They do all the classic pizzas, as well as loaded fries, homemade lemonade, and jalapeno poppers. Free or not, their menu looks unreal.

So you know what to do. This Thursday, check their Instagram and cross everything you've got that they announce your name.

Pizza Truck is stationed in Harold's Cross and opens Tuesday to Thursday 12pm-9:30pm and Friday to Sunday 12pm-10.30pm. We'll personally be lighting a candle for luck.

Header image via Instagram/pizzatruckdublin

