They're back at it again - free pizza call for all Rogers and Roísins

By Katy Thornton

October 19, 2021 at 11:56am

Share:
They're back at it again - free pizza call for all Rogers and Roísins

Roger. Roísin. Your time has finally come.

The Back Page, known for giving out free pizzas to those with certain names each week, announced yesterday it was Rogers' and Roísins' turn. Running from the 18th-24th October, Rogers and Roísins may avail of free takeaway pizza as long as they bring along ID.

This news will come as a blow for all other R names. Still, we are happy for all the Rogers and Roísins in Dublin who can pick up a free pie this week - we're not jealous at all. Nope. Not even a little.

The Back Page is based in Phibsborough and they open every day from 12-11pm. Even if your time for free pizza hasn't come, The Back Page is a food and entertainment hub, and you will not be disappointed with a visit there.

Header image via Instagram/the_back_page

READ ON: It's Treats Tuesday - and we've got the perfect round up for you

Share:

Latest articles

Oktoberfest, but make it a pizza - the new specials at this Smithfield spot have caught our eye

If you just can't get enough... a Studio Minti pop up is back this November

It's Treats Tuesday - and we've got the perfect round up for you

You can try out the Squid Game honeycomb challenge at this Dublin cafe

You may also love

Free Pizza Thursdays are coming to this Dublin pizza place

Our weekly round-up of weird and wonderful pizzas to try in Dublin

This Dublin restaurant has combined lasagne and pizza and it sounds divine

This Sandyford pizza place is topping their pies with curry

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.