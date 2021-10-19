They're back at it again - free pizza call for all Rogers and Roísins

Roger. Roísin. Your time has finally come.

The Back Page, known for giving out free pizzas to those with certain names each week, announced yesterday it was Rogers' and Roísins' turn. Running from the 18th-24th October, Rogers and Roísins may avail of free takeaway pizza as long as they bring along ID.

This news will come as a blow for all other R names. Still, we are happy for all the Rogers and Roísins in Dublin who can pick up a free pie this week - we're not jealous at all. Nope. Not even a little.

The Back Page is based in Phibsborough and they open every day from 12-11pm. Even if your time for free pizza hasn't come, The Back Page is a food and entertainment hub, and you will not be disappointed with a visit there.

Header image via Instagram/the_back_page

READ ON: It's Treats Tuesday - and we've got the perfect round up for you