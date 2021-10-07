This Dublin restaurant has combined lasagne and pizza and it sounds divine

It sounds like a match made in heaven, right?

Joey Tribbiani would approve of this combination. The Woollen Mills on Lower Ormond Quay are now serving the lasagne pizza and we are all here for it. They describe it as the ultimate comfort food experience. Essentially the lasagne pizza is made with an Italiano base and topped with Bolognese and Béchamel, and we don't know how we've never seen this combo before.

This is a must try for pizza and lasagne fans. You can check out opening hours and booking information on their website here.

We know exactly where we're heading this weekend - this combination is one that's not to be missed.

Header image via Instagram/thewoollenmills

