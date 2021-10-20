You can now get pizza by the slice at this new Foxrock spot

By Katy Thornton

October 20, 2021 at 1:24pm

Share:
You can now get pizza by the slice at this new Foxrock spot

Pop down for a slice... or four.

Pala Pizza announced their arrival on Instagram two weeks ago. They are serving up pizza by the slice, perfect if you want to try a few different flavours. Currently their opening hours are Thursdays and Fridays 5-8pm, and Saturdays 3-8pm. Pala Pizza prides themselves on fresh quality bases, baked each morning, and as such may close early if they run out.

Depending on demand, their opening hours and days may expand in the future. Pala Pizza doesn't take reservations; they're welcome walk ins and takeaway only.

We're suddenly very hungry for a slice of margherita... and maybe some pepperoni. Or whatever toppings they have really - you can try as many as you want.

Header image via Instagram/palapizza18

READ ON: Swap a book for a pint at this Dublin 7 pub!

Share:

Latest articles

Swap a book for a pint at this Dublin 7 pub!

Mount Merrion welcomes a new location for this Dublin coffee spot this Friday

Rugby player James Lowe creates epic burger with GBK

There's drag brunch happening at Wigwam this weekend

You may also love

They're back at it again - free pizza call for all Rogers and Roísins

Free Pizza Thursdays are coming to this Dublin pizza place

Our weekly round-up of weird and wonderful pizzas to try in Dublin

This Dublin restaurant has combined lasagne and pizza and it sounds divine

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.