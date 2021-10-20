You can now get pizza by the slice at this new Foxrock spot

Pop down for a slice... or four.

Pala Pizza announced their arrival on Instagram two weeks ago. They are serving up pizza by the slice, perfect if you want to try a few different flavours. Currently their opening hours are Thursdays and Fridays 5-8pm, and Saturdays 3-8pm. Pala Pizza prides themselves on fresh quality bases, baked each morning, and as such may close early if they run out.

Depending on demand, their opening hours and days may expand in the future. Pala Pizza doesn't take reservations; they're welcome walk ins and takeaway only.

We're suddenly very hungry for a slice of margherita... and maybe some pepperoni. Or whatever toppings they have really - you can try as many as you want.

Header image via Instagram/palapizza18

