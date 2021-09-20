This Dublin pizza place has BYOB Ping Pong!

By Katy Thornton

September 20, 2021 at 5:04pm

We've heard of Bring Your Own Beer Bowling, but we like the sound of this!

This sounds like a bitta craic. The Back Page in Phibsborough is bringing back its BYOB Ping Pong starting today 20th September. You can play for free if you bring your own ball and bats, or it's €10 to purchase them onsite.

The slots for Ping Pong are one hour long and you can play Monday through to Thursday. They're open everyday from 12-11pm.

So if you've missed playing Ping Pong, or just want some lovely pizza and pints, head down to The Back Page!

Header image via Instagram/the_back_page

