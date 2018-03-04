Lifestyle Podcasts

Before Brunch - How Well Do Our Favourite Nostalgic TV Shows Represent The LGBTQ Community?

And where we're at twenty years later

Tv Lgbtq

How well did the shows we grew up with represent the LGBTQ community? 

Shows like Friends, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Will & Grace played a part in forming our world vision. Twenty years on, Megan and Cassie look back at how they've stood the test of time with diversity and representation on this week's episode of Before Brunch. 

Also, as RTÉ makes massive strides towards digital - what is the future of Irish television? 

Listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch below. 

brunch Dublin entertainment podcasts irish podcasts feminist LGBTQ LGBT tv3 RTÉ Netflix
Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

