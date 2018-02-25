Lifestyle Fashion Podcasts

Before Brunch - The Secret Lives Of Irish Influencers

Do you know what your favourite influencers are hiding?

Before Brunch 2

How much do we really know about our favourite influencers? 

On this week's Before Brunch podcast, Megan and Cassie do a deep dive into "influencer marketing" and how it works in Ireland. We chat about what sort of pressures the best influencers have inadvertently put on themselves and how it's all going to play out. 

Also, is it sexist to talk about what a woman is wearing? We take a look at Jennifer Lawrence's recent red carpet debacle and how fashion is perceived. 

Listen below

For more Before Brunch and to subscribe, head here. 

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

brunch brunch dublin podcasts podcast like Serial entertainment feminism Jennifer Lawrence Fashion,
Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Before Brunch - The Secret Lives Of Irish Influencers
Before Brunch - The Secret Lives Of Irish Influencers
The Ultimate Survival Guide To Completing An Internship In Dublin
The Ultimate Survival Guide To Completing An Internship In Dublin
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
11 Dublin Bars That Will Easily Impress A First Date
11 Dublin Bars That Will Easily Impress A First Date
PICS: This Dublin Café's Fry Is EXACTLY What You Need When Hungover
PICS: This Dublin Café's Fry Is EXACTLY What You Need When Hungover
5 Great Outdoor Workouts To Give A Try This Weekend
5 Great Outdoor Workouts To Give A Try This Weekend
10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
This Brand New Raglan Road House Has Us Wanting To Move In ASAP
This Brand New Raglan Road House Has Us Wanting To Move In ASAP
Brown Thomas Carpark Rooftop Has Been Transformed Into A Huge Pop Up Beauty Event
Brown Thomas Carpark Rooftop Has Been Transformed Into A Huge Pop Up Beauty Event
Location Of Dublin Shop That Sold Ticket For Million Lotto Win Revealed
Location Of Dublin Shop That Sold Ticket For Million Lotto Win Revealed
A Dubliner Successfully Walked Away With €33K Instead Of €40 From Euromillions Draw
A Dubliner Successfully Walked Away With €33K Instead Of €40 From Euromillions Draw
Mermaid Cupcakes Zuko's Bakery Dublin
Video

Mermaid Cupcakes Zuko's Bakery Dublin
Ferrero Rocher Cocktail - Urchin Dublin
Video

Ferrero Rocher Cocktail - Urchin Dublin
Lovin Dubliners - Chef Niall Sabongi
Video

Lovin Dubliners - Chef Niall Sabongi
Discover Dublin - Vintage Tea Tours
Video

Discover Dublin - Vintage Tea Tours

A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
Food and Drink

A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch
A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
News

A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year
News

Ryanair Is Set To Launch Its Very First Dublin-Luxembourg Route This Year
This Garden Kitchen In South Dublin Serves Up Tasty Brunch And A Day Full Of Adventure
Reviews

This Garden Kitchen In South Dublin Serves Up Tasty Brunch And A Day Full Of Adventure

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin