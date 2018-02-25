Before Brunch - The Secret Lives Of Irish Influencers

Do you know what your favourite influencers are hiding?

How much do we really know about our favourite influencers?

On this week's Before Brunch podcast, Megan and Cassie do a deep dive into "influencer marketing" and how it works in Ireland. We chat about what sort of pressures the best influencers have inadvertently put on themselves and how it's all going to play out.

Also, is it sexist to talk about what a woman is wearing? We take a look at Jennifer Lawrence's recent red carpet debacle and how fashion is perceived.

Listen below

For more Before Brunch and to subscribe, head here.

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here