Meghan Markle and Repeal The Eighth - When Politics Intersect With Human Rights

This week Meghan Markle made headlines for getting political during her brief Irish visit with Prince Harry.

Both Una Mulally and Senator Catherine Noone reported that Meghan was pleased about the Eighth Referendum result - a move that is in direct opposition to the Royal Family rules which say that expressing a political opinion is forbidden.

Thus far, the criticism leveled at Markle has largely been about the aesthetics of protocol - the colour of her tights, the way she crosses her legs, which side of the car she gets into.

This is the first time we've seen an attempt to suppress Meghan's voice since she joined the RF - a voice that has been prominent in areas of philanthropy, feminism and human rights thus far. This is where it gets really interesting.

