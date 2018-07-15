Podcasts

Meghan Markle and Repeal The Eighth - When Politics Intersect With Human Rights

Before Brunch podcast with Diet Coke

Before Brunch Diet Coke

This week Meghan Markle made headlines for getting political during her brief Irish visit with Prince Harry.

Both Una Mulally and Senator Catherine Noone reported that Meghan was pleased about the Eighth Referendum result - a move that is in direct opposition to the Royal Family rules which say that expressing a political opinion is forbidden.

Thus far, the criticism leveled at Markle has largely been about the aesthetics of protocol - the colour of her tights, the way she crosses her legs, which side of the car she gets into.

This is the first time we've seen an attempt to suppress Meghan's voice since she joined the RF - a voice that has been prominent in areas of philanthropy, feminism and human rights thus far. This is where it gets really interesting.

Before Brunch Podcast with Diet Coke is the perfect Sunday morning hangover cure. Megan and Cassie chew over all the biggest stories of the week, from the frivolous to the meaningful and everything in between. It's the same dirt you talk about at Brunch, we're just digging a little deeper.

If you like the podcast, please do subscribe, rate and review to help other brunchers find us!

Subscribe on iTunes --- Stitcher --- Soundcloud

Get in touch on twitter @meganmcassidy @cassielorraine @lovindublin @lovindotie or megan@lovin.com

READ MORE: VIDEO: Post Malone Was In A Trad Session In This Famous Dublin Pub Last Night

Meghan Markle gets political about Repeal the Eighth... Here's where it gets interesting. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Meghan Markle podcasts brunch podcast like Serial
Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Podcasts

Read More in Podcasts
Meghan Markle and Repeal The Eighth - When Politics Intersect With Human Rights
Meghan Markle and Repeal The Eighth - When Politics Intersect With Human Rights
Before Brunch with Diet Coke
Before Brunch with Diet Coke
PODCAST: A Deep Dive Into Cheryl and Liam - Age Gaps, Babies and In-Laws
PODCAST: A Deep Dive Into Cheryl and Liam - Age Gaps, Babies and In-Laws
We Were Targeted By Blogger's Unveiled This Week... Here's What It Feels Like
We Were Targeted By Blogger's Unveiled This Week... Here's What It Feels Like
PODCAST: It's Time To Have Some Uncomfortable Discussions About Love Island
PODCAST: It's Time To Have Some Uncomfortable Discussions About Love Island
PODCAST: Laura Whitmore On Goal-Setting, The 'Influencer' Crisis, And The Love Island Effect
PODCAST: Laura Whitmore On Goal-Setting, The 'Influencer' Crisis, And The Love Island Effect
PODCAST: Laura Whitmore On Goal-Setting, The 'Influencer' Crisis, And The Love Island Effect
PODCAST: Laura Whitmore On Goal-Setting, The 'Influencer' Crisis, And The Love Island Effect
PODCAST: Why We Can't Be Angry That There's No Women On List of Highest-Paid Sportspeople
PODCAST: Why We Can't Be Angry That There's No Women On List of Highest-Paid Sportspeople
PODCAST: Millennials Might Actually Be As Special As They Think They Are
PODCAST: Millennials Might Actually Be As Special As They Think They Are
PODCAST: Language, Literature and the Eighth Amendment Referendum
PODCAST: Language, Literature and the Eighth Amendment Referendum
BEFORE BRUNCH: Bias, Digital Media And The Eighth Referendum
BEFORE BRUNCH: Bias, Digital Media And The Eighth Referendum
BEFORE BRUNCH: Religion As a Fashion Statement And How To Live With Your S.O.
BEFORE BRUNCH: Religion As a Fashion Statement And How To Live With Your S.O.
PIC: "Embarrassment Of Meeting Imelda May It Looks Like I've A Massive Langer On A Semi In My Shorts."
Lifestyle

PIC: "Embarrassment Of Meeting Imelda May It Looks Like I've A Massive Langer On A Semi In My Shorts."
There Was Unusual Behaviour On This Dublin Bus On Friday Night
Lifestyle

There Was Unusual Behaviour On This Dublin Bus On Friday Night
PIC: Sex Toy Placed On Head Of Tourist Attraction In Famous Part Of Dublin
Dublin

PIC: Sex Toy Placed On Head Of Tourist Attraction In Famous Part Of Dublin
VIDEO: Post Malone Was In A Trad Session In This Famous Dublin Pub Last Night
Dublin

VIDEO: Post Malone Was In A Trad Session In This Famous Dublin Pub Last Night

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
What's On

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Sponsored

You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
What's On

Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate
Food and Drink

It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group