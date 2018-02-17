Lifestyle Podcasts

New Irish Podcast 'Before Brunch' Is Your Ultimate Weekend Guilty Pleasure

It's all the the same delicious dirt you talk about at brunch... just a digging a little bit deeper

Before Brunch Feat

There's a new podcast in town, and it's about to become a fixture in your weekend routine. 

Every Sunday morning, our editor Megan Cassidy and entertainment journalist Cassie Delaney will chew over the biggest stories of the week, as well as what you should be watching/reading/listening to. 

Before Brunch Banner

From frivolous gossip to meaningful social issues, it's all the same dirt you talk about at Brunch, but the girls dig deeper. 

And they don't shout - they know your head may be sore. 

The first episode goes live tomorrow morning at 11am and subscribe here in advance! 

Listen to a taster below: 

Lovin Admin

Written By

Lovin Admin

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
New Irish Podcast 'Before Brunch' Is Your Ultimate Weekend Guilty Pleasure
New Irish Podcast 'Before Brunch' Is Your Ultimate Weekend Guilty Pleasure
Woohoo - This New Dublin Salon Is Giving Out €60 Vouchers To Customers
Woohoo - This New Dublin Salon Is Giving Out €60 Vouchers To Customers
Dublin Dad's Winning €500k Euromillions Story Will Make You Jealous and Nervous At The Same Time
Dublin Dad's Winning €500k Euromillions Story Will Make You Jealous and Nervous At The Same Time
This New And Improved Dublin Hotel Is The First Of Its Kind In Europe - And Is Going To Attract Lots Of Visitors
This New And Improved Dublin Hotel Is The First Of Its Kind In Europe - And Is Going To Attract Lots Of Visitors
A Red Bull Daredevil Day Is Coming To Dun Laoghaire – And YOU Can Give It A Go
A Red Bull Daredevil Day Is Coming To Dun Laoghaire – And YOU Can Give It A Go
This Rathgar Mansion Is Probably The Most Glamorous House We've Ever Seen
This Rathgar Mansion Is Probably The Most Glamorous House We've Ever Seen
This Is Your Ultimate Dublin Guinness Bucket List For 2018
This Is Your Ultimate Dublin Guinness Bucket List For 2018
"Morto" Couple On The Luas Go Massively Viral On Valentine's Day
"Morto" Couple On The Luas Go Massively Viral On Valentine's Day
This Stunning Sandymount House Is An Absolute Dream Come True
This Stunning Sandymount House Is An Absolute Dream Come True
Here's How To Do A One Day Shopping Trip From Dublin To New York Like A Boss
Here's How To Do A One Day Shopping Trip From Dublin To New York Like A Boss
Flybe Launch Massive Sale On Flights From Dublin Airport To London
Flybe Launch Massive Sale On Flights From Dublin Airport To London
WB Yeats's Former Home On Merrion Square Is Up For Sale And It's A Real Beaut
WB Yeats's Former Home On Merrion Square Is Up For Sale And It's A Real Beaut
New Irish Podcast 'Before Brunch' Is Your Ultimate Weekend Guilty Pleasure
Lifestyle

New Irish Podcast 'Before Brunch' Is Your Ultimate Weekend Guilty Pleasure
Joanne Lee's Estranged Husband Was Reportedly Arrested and Released Last Year
News

Joanne Lee's Estranged Husband Was Reportedly Arrested and Released Last Year
Dublin Fire Brigade Has Informed The Nation Of A Unique 'Phenomenon' Known As a 'Gincident'
Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade Has Informed The Nation Of A Unique 'Phenomenon' Known As a 'Gincident'
This Dublin Cyclist's Cheeky Bike Lights Are Brightening Up The Roads Considerably
News

This Dublin Cyclist's Cheeky Bike Lights Are Brightening Up The Roads Considerably

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
Food and Drink

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
News

Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
This Is Your Ultimate Dublin Guinness Bucket List For 2018
Lifestyle

This Is Your Ultimate Dublin Guinness Bucket List For 2018

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin