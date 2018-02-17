New Irish Podcast 'Before Brunch' Is Your Ultimate Weekend Guilty Pleasure

It's all the the same delicious dirt you talk about at brunch... just a digging a little bit deeper

There's a new podcast in town, and it's about to become a fixture in your weekend routine.

Every Sunday morning, our editor Megan Cassidy and entertainment journalist Cassie Delaney will chew over the biggest stories of the week, as well as what you should be watching/reading/listening to.

From frivolous gossip to meaningful social issues, it's all the same dirt you talk about at Brunch, but the girls dig deeper.

And they don't shout - they know your head may be sore.

Before Brunch podcast is all the delicious dirt you chat about at brunch... subscribe now, first episode released tomorrow! #BeforeBrunch https://t.co/aTG75dMqNU pic.twitter.com/WyKcWRB1h5 — Lovin Dublin (@LovinDublin) February 17, 2018

The first episode goes live tomorrow morning at 11am and subscribe here in advance!

Listen to a taster below: