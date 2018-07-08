Podcasts

PODCAST: A Deep Dive Into Cheryl and Liam - Age Gaps, Babies and In-Laws

Before Brunch with Diet Coke is live now

Where were you when you found out Cheryl and Liam were a couple?

What first seemed implausible fast became the fascination of many. After eight years of friendship and mentorship, Cheryl and Liam were outed as a couple by The Sun. For more than two years we watched as they navigated the twist and trysts of an 11-year age gap, a secret pregnancy and an overactive rumor mill. Now we weigh in with our, er, expertise analysis of the situation. From Cheryl’s love of privacy, to Liam’s dirty socks - we’re pretty sure we’ve left no stone unturned on our endeavour to figure it all out.

Before Brunch Podcast with Diet Coke is the perfect Sunday morning hangover cure. Megan and Cassie chew over all the biggest stories of the week, from the frivolous to the meaningful and everything in between. It's the same dirt you talk about at Brunch, we're just digging a little deeper.

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

PODCAST: A Deep Dive Into Cheryl and Liam - Age Gaps, Babies and In-Laws
Before Brunch with Diet Coke
We Were Targeted By Blogger's Unveiled This Week... Here's What It Feels Like
PODCAST: It's Time To Have Some Uncomfortable Discussions About Love Island
PODCAST: Laura Whitmore On Goal-Setting, The 'Influencer' Crisis, And The Love Island Effect
PODCAST: Why We Can't Be Angry That There's No Women On List of Highest-Paid Sportspeople
PODCAST: Millennials Might Actually Be As Special As They Think They Are
PODCAST: Language, Literature and the Eighth Amendment Referendum
BEFORE BRUNCH: Bias, Digital Media And The Eighth Referendum
BEFORE BRUNCH: Religion As a Fashion Statement And How To Live With Your S.O.
Before Brunch Podcast Teams Up With Diet Coke For 'Because I Can' Campaign
