PODCAST: Demi Lovato and Battling Addiction In The Public Eye

Last week, Demi Lovato was hospitalised after a heroin overdose. Demi's mental health issues and battles with addiction have always been a part of her story - she has always spoken candidly about her struggles and brought her audience on the journey with her. In March, she celebrated six years sober - but maintaining sobriety is hard work and a continuous battle. In this episode we chat about battling addiction in the public eye and the importance of candid conversation about substance abuse and mental health issues.

The importance of Demi Lovato's honesty about addiction...