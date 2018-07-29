Podcasts

PODCAST: Demi Lovato and Battling Addiction In The Public Eye

Before Brunch with Diet Coke is live now

Before Brunch Feat Image

Last week, Demi Lovato was hospitalised after a heroin overdose. Demi's mental health issues and battles with addiction have always been a part of her story - she has always spoken candidly about her struggles and brought her audience on the journey with her. In March, she celebrated six years sober - but maintaining sobriety is hard work and a continuous battle. In this episode we chat about battling addiction in the public eye and the importance of candid conversation about substance abuse and mental health issues.

Before Brunch Podcast is the perfect Sunday morning hangover cure. Megan and Cassie chew over all the biggest stories of the week, from the frivolous to the meaningful and everything in between. It's the same dirt you talk about at Brunch, we're just digging a little deeper. If you like the podcast, please do subscribe, rate and review to help other brunchers find us!

Get in touch on twitter @meganmcassidy @cassielorraine @lovindublin @lovindotie or megan@lovin.com

The importance of Demi Lovato's honesty about addiction... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

podcasts demi lovato
Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Podcasts

Read More in Podcasts
PODCAST: Demi Lovato and Battling Addiction In The Public Eye
PODCAST: Demi Lovato and Battling Addiction In The Public Eye
PODCAST: The Joys of an "Unreliable Narrator" In Fiction
PODCAST: The Joys of an "Unreliable Narrator" In Fiction
Before Brunch with Diet Coke
Before Brunch with Diet Coke
Meghan Markle and Repeal The Eighth - When Politics Intersect With Human Rights
Meghan Markle and Repeal The Eighth - When Politics Intersect With Human Rights
PODCAST: A Deep Dive Into Cheryl and Liam - Age Gaps, Babies and In-Laws
PODCAST: A Deep Dive Into Cheryl and Liam - Age Gaps, Babies and In-Laws
We Were Targeted By Blogger's Unveiled This Week... Here's What It Feels Like
We Were Targeted By Blogger's Unveiled This Week... Here's What It Feels Like
PODCAST: It's Time To Have Some Uncomfortable Discussions About Love Island
PODCAST: It's Time To Have Some Uncomfortable Discussions About Love Island
PODCAST: Laura Whitmore On Goal-Setting, The 'Influencer' Crisis, And The Love Island Effect
PODCAST: Laura Whitmore On Goal-Setting, The 'Influencer' Crisis, And The Love Island Effect
PODCAST: Laura Whitmore On Goal-Setting, The 'Influencer' Crisis, And The Love Island Effect
PODCAST: Laura Whitmore On Goal-Setting, The 'Influencer' Crisis, And The Love Island Effect
PODCAST: Why We Can't Be Angry That There's No Women On List of Highest-Paid Sportspeople
PODCAST: Why We Can't Be Angry That There's No Women On List of Highest-Paid Sportspeople
PODCAST: Millennials Might Actually Be As Special As They Think They Are
PODCAST: Millennials Might Actually Be As Special As They Think They Are
PODCAST: Language, Literature and the Eighth Amendment Referendum
PODCAST: Language, Literature and the Eighth Amendment Referendum
10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants
Feature

10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants
10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin
Feature

10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin
The 9 L​evels Of Hangover Encapsulated By Dublin Brunch Options
Feature

The 9 L​evels Of Hangover Encapsulated By Dublin Brunch Options
Not Feeling A Big Feed? Here Are 7 Great Places In Dublin For Picky Little Light Bites
Food and Drink

Not Feeling A Big Feed? Here Are 7 Great Places In Dublin For Picky Little Light Bites

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
News

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
News

PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Entertainment

The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week
Food and Drink

Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group